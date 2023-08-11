Xbox Game Pass : la liste complète des jeux à venir en 2023/2024

Le Xbox Game Pass est de plus en plus prometteur, après quelques mois d’errance. L’augmentation des prix et la fin progressive des deals s’accompagne d’une recrudescence de bons jeux. World is Small fait la liste complète des nouveaux titres à venir.
Août 2023
- Celeste – 1er août
- A Short Hike – 3 août
- Broforce Forever – 8 août
- Limbo – 9 août
- Airborne Kingdom – 10 août
- Quake 2 – 10 août
- Everspace 2 – 15 août
- Texas Chain Saw Massacre – 18 août
- Sea Of Stars – 29 août
Septembre 2023
- Starfield – 6 septembre (1er septembre avec l’édition premium)
- Party Animals – 19 septembre
- Lies Of P – 19 septembre
- Party Animals – 20 septembre
- PAYDAY 3 – 21 septembre
- COCOON – 29 septembre
Octobre 2023
- The Lamplighters League – 3 octobre
- Jusant – 3 octobre
- Forza Motorsport – 10 octobre
- Cities : Skylines 2 – 24 octobre
- Mineko’s Night Market – 26 octobre
- PlateUp !
Novembre 2023
- Thirsty Suitors – 2 novembre
- Persona 5 Tactica – 17 novembre
Non daté, mais 2023
- Spirittea
- Age of Empires IV
- Ereban : Shadow Legacy
- Blazblue : Cross Tag Battle
- Hollow Knight : Silksong
- Infinite Guitars
- Marauders
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
- Age of Mythology : Retold (PC)
- Bounty Star
- Humankind
- Flock
- Solar Ash
- She Dreams Elsewhere
- Warhammer 40,000 : Darktide
- Bushiden
- Eiyuden Chronicle : Hundred Heroes
- Replaced
- Teamfight Tactics (PC)
- Dungeons 4
- League of Legends (PC)
- League of Legends : Wild Rift (PC)
- Valorant (PC)
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank
- Pigeon Simulator
- Routine
- Techtonica
- Little Kitty Big City
- Another Crab’s Treasure
- Galacticare
- The Wandering Village
- The Bookwalker
- Harold Halibut
- Neon White
- Mineko’s Night Market
En 2024
- Persona 3 Reload – Début 2024
- Still Wakes the Deep – Début 2024
- Lightyear Frontier – Début 2024
- Dead Static Drive – Q3 2024
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
- Towerborne
- Senua’s Saga : Hellblade II
- Dungeons of Hinterberg
- 33 Immortals
- Flintlock : The Siege of Dawn
- Ara : History Untold (PC)
- ARK II
- Avowed
- Magical Delicacy
Non datés
- Kunitsu-Gami : Path of the Goddess
- Everwild
- Fable
- Perfect Dark
- Project Mara
- State of Decay 3
- The Outer Worlds 2
- Contraband
- The Elder Scrolls VI
- Clockwork Revolution
- South of Midnight
