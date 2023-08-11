Xbox Game Pass : la liste complète des jeux à venir en 2023/2024

Le Xbox Game Pass est de plus en plus prometteur, après quelques mois d’errance. L’augmentation des prix et la fin progressive des deals s’accompagne d’une recrudescence de bons jeux. World is Small fait la liste complète des nouveaux titres à venir.

Août 2023

Celeste – 1er août

A Short Hike – 3 août

Broforce Forever – 8 août

Limbo – 9 août

Airborne Kingdom – 10 août

Quake 2 – 10 août

Everspace 2 – 15 août

Texas Chain Saw Massacre – 18 août

Sea Of Stars – 29 août

Septembre 2023

Starfield – 6 septembre (1er septembre avec l’édition premium)

Party Animals – 19 septembre

Lies Of P – 19 septembre

Party Animals – 20 septembre

PAYDAY 3 – 21 septembre

COCOON – 29 septembre

Octobre 2023

The Lamplighters League – 3 octobre

Jusant – 3 octobre

Forza Motorsport – 10 octobre

Cities : Skylines 2 – 24 octobre

Mineko’s Night Market – 26 octobre

PlateUp !

Novembre 2023

Thirsty Suitors – 2 novembre

Persona 5 Tactica – 17 novembre

Non daté, mais 2023

Spirittea

Age of Empires IV

Ereban : Shadow Legacy

Blazblue : Cross Tag Battle

Hollow Knight : Silksong

Infinite Guitars

Marauders

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

Age of Mythology : Retold (PC)

Bounty Star

Humankind

Flock

Solar Ash

She Dreams Elsewhere

Warhammer 40,000 : Darktide

Bushiden

Eiyuden Chronicle : Hundred Heroes

Replaced

Teamfight Tactics (PC)

Dungeons 4

League of Legends (PC)

League of Legends : Wild Rift (PC)

Valorant (PC)

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

Pigeon Simulator

Routine

Techtonica

Little Kitty Big City

Another Crab’s Treasure

Galacticare

The Wandering Village

The Bookwalker

Harold Halibut

Neon White

Mineko’s Night Market

En 2024

Persona 3 Reload – Début 2024

Still Wakes the Deep – Début 2024

Lightyear Frontier – Début 2024

Dead Static Drive – Q3 2024

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Towerborne

Senua’s Saga : Hellblade II

Dungeons of Hinterberg

33 Immortals

Flintlock : The Siege of Dawn

Ara : History Untold (PC)

ARK II

Avowed

Magical Delicacy

Non datés

Kunitsu-Gami : Path of the Goddess

Everwild

Fable

Perfect Dark

Project Mara

State of Decay 3

The Outer Worlds 2

Contraband

The Elder Scrolls VI

Clockwork Revolution

South of Midnight