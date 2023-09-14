Playstation Plus : les nouveaux jeux des formules Extra et Premium en septembre

Encore un sacré mois chez les aficionados de la Playstation. Son constructeur, Sony, a officialisé la liste des nouveaux jeux à venir sur PS4 et PS5 dans son abonnement Playstation Plus Extra et Premium. Et elle est bien fournie.

NieR, Civilization, Star Ocean…

En septembre, vous retrouverez donc :

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… | PS4

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim | PS4

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI | PS4

Star Ocean The Divine Force | PS4, PS5

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | PS4, PS5

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir | PS4

Unpacking | PS4, PS5

Planet Coaster: Console Edition | PS4, PS5

This War of Mine: Final Cut | PS5

Cloudpunk | PS4, PS5

Contra: Rogue Corps | PS4

Tails Noir | PS4, PS5

Call of the Sea | PS4, PS5

West of Dead | PS4

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness | PS4

Paw Patrol, la Pat’Patrouille – le film À la rescousse d’Adventure City| PS4, PS5

Les abonnés Premium auront droit à quelques jeux en plus :

Star Ocean First Departure R | PS4

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time | PS4

Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & FHD Remaster | PS4

Dragon’s Crown Pro | PS4

En bref, du tout bon !