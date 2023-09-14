Playstation Plus : les nouveaux jeux des formules Extra et Premium en septembre

Encore un sacré mois chez les aficionados de la Playstation. Son constructeur, Sony, a officialisé la liste des nouveaux jeux à venir sur PS4 et PS5 dans son abonnement Playstation Plus Extra et Premium. Et elle est bien fournie.
NieR, Civilization, Star Ocean…
En septembre, vous retrouverez donc :
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… | PS4
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim | PS4
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI | PS4
- Star Ocean The Divine Force | PS4, PS5
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | PS4, PS5
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir | PS4
- Unpacking | PS4, PS5
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition | PS4, PS5
- This War of Mine: Final Cut | PS5
- Cloudpunk | PS4, PS5
- Contra: Rogue Corps | PS4
- Tails Noir | PS4, PS5
- Call of the Sea | PS4, PS5
- West of Dead | PS4
- Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness | PS4
- Paw Patrol, la Pat’Patrouille – le film À la rescousse d’Adventure City| PS4, PS5
Les abonnés Premium auront droit à quelques jeux en plus :
- Star Ocean First Departure R | PS4
- Star Ocean: Till the End of Time | PS4
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & FHD Remaster | PS4
- Dragon’s Crown Pro | PS4
En bref, du tout bon !
Laisser un commentaire