Video Game Awards : la liste des vainqueurs, TLOU 2 grand gagnant

La grande messe du jeu vidéo annuelle, les Video Game Awards, se sont déroulés dans la nuit de jeudi à vendredi. Chaque année, la cérémonie récompense les meilleurs titres des 365 jours passés. En raison du Covid, pas de public pour cette fois-ci, mais des “Oscars” décernés aux plus grands ! World is Small fait le point sur tous les gagnants de cette édition 2020 :

Jeu de l’année (GOTY) :

  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Animal Crossing : New Horizons

Jeu avec les plus beaux graphismes :

  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life : Alyx

Meilleur jeu en cours :

  • No Man’s Sky
  • Apex Legends
  • Fortnite
  • Destiny 2
  • Call of Duty: Warzone

Jeu avec la meilleure narration :

  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Jeu avec la meilleure direction artistique :

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Jeu avec la meilleure OST :

Jeu avec le meilleur sound design :

  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Doom Eternal
  • Half-Life : Alyx
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Resident Evil 3

Jeu avec la meilleure performance d’acteur/actrice

  • The Last of Us Part II – Ashley Johnson pour Ellie
  • The Last of Us Part II – Laura Bailey pour Abby
  • Ghost of Tsushima – Daisuke Tsuji pour Jin Sakai
  • Hades – Logan Cunningham pour Hades
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Nadji Jeter pour Miles Morales

Meilleur jeu à message positif :

  • Tell Me Why
  • If Found..
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Spiritfarer
  • Through the Darkest of Times

Meilleur jeu indépendant :

  • Hades
  • Carrion
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Spelunky 2
  • Spiritfarer

Meilleur jeu mobile :

  • Among Us
  • Call of Duty : Mobile
  • Genshin Impact
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Pokémon Cafe Mix

Meilleur jeu en réalité virtuelle ou augmentée :

  • Half-Life : Alyx
  • Dreams
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR
  • Star Wars : Squadrons
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Jeu avec la meilleure accessibilité :

      • The Last of Us Part II
      • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
      • Grounded
      • HyperDot
      • Watch Dogs Legion

Meilleur jeu d’action :

      • Hades
      • Doom Eternal
      • Half-Life : Alyx
      • Nioh 2
      • Street of Rage 4

Meilleur jeu d’action/aventure :

      • The Last of Us Part II
      • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
      • Ghost of Tsushima
      • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
      • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
      • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Meilleur RPG :

      • Final Fantasy VII Remake
      • Genshin Impact
      • Persona 5 Royal
      • Wasteland 3
      • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Meilleur jeu de combat :

      • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
      • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
      • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
      • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
      • UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r]

Meilleur jeu familial :

      • Animal Crossing : New Horizons
      • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
      • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
      • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
      • Minecraft Dungeons
      • Paper Mario: The Origami King

Meilleur jeu de stratégie/simulation :

      • Microsoft Flight Simulator
      • Crusader Kings 3
      • Desperados III
      • Gears Tactics
      • XCOM: Chimera Squad

Meilleur jeu de sport/course :

      • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
      • Dirt 5
      • F1 2020
      • FIFA 21
      • NBA 2K21

Meilleur jeu multijoueur :

      • Among Us
      • Animal Crossing : New Horizons
      • Call of Duty: Warzone
      • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
      • Valorant

Meilleur premier jeu indépendant :

      • Phasmophobia
      • Carrion
      • Mortal Shell
      • Raji: An Ancient Epic
      • Röki

Meilleur jeu à communauté :

      • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
      • Apex Legends
      • Destiny 2
      • Valorant
      • Fortnite
      • No Man’s Sky

Meilleur jeu e-Sport :

      • League of Legend
      • Counter-Strike : Global Offensive
      • Valorant
      • Fortnite
      • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Meilleur joueur e-Sport :

      • Heo « Showmaker » Su – DAMWON
      • Ian « Crimsix » Porter – Dallas Empire
      • Kim « Canyon » Geon-bu – DAMWON
      • Anthony « Shotzzy » Cuevas-Castro – Dallas Empire
      • Matthieu « ZywOo » Herbaut – Vitality

Meilleure équipe e-Sport :

      • G2 Esports
      • San Francisco Shock
      • Dallas Empire
      • DAMWON
      • Team Secret

Meilleure coach e-Sport :

      • Danny « zonic » Sorensen – Astralis
      • Dae-hee « Crusty » Park – San Francisco Shock
      • Fabian « Grabbz » Lohmann – G2 Esports
      • Lee « Zefa » Jae-min – DAMWON
      • Raymond « rambo » Lussier – Dallas Empire

Meilleur événement e-Sport :

      • Coupe du monde de League of Legend 2020
      • Grande finale de l’Overwatch League 2020
      • La Ligue de Call of duty 2020
      • Finale du Blast Premier Europe du printemps 2020
      • Le tournoi IEM Katowice 2020

Meilleur commentateur e-Sportif :

      • Eefje « Sjokz » Depoortere
      • Alex « Goldenboy » Mendez
      • Alex « Machine » Richardson
      • James « Dash » Patterson
      • Jorien « Sheever » van der Heijden

Jeu le plus attendu :

  • Elden Ring
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Horizon II: Forbidden West
  • Halo Infinite
  • God of War: Ragnarök
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

