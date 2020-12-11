Video Game Awards : la liste des vainqueurs, TLOU 2 grand gagnant

La grande messe du jeu vidéo annuelle, les Video Game Awards, se sont déroulés dans la nuit de jeudi à vendredi. Chaque année, la cérémonie récompense les meilleurs titres des 365 jours passés. En raison du Covid, pas de public pour cette fois-ci, mais des “Oscars” décernés aux plus grands ! World is Small fait le point sur tous les gagnants de cette édition 2020 :
Jeu de l’année (GOTY) :
- The Last of Us Part II
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons
Jeu avec les plus beaux graphismes :
- The Last of Us Part II
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life : Alyx
Meilleur jeu en cours :
- No Man’s Sky
- Apex Legends
- Fortnite
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
Jeu avec la meilleure narration :
- The Last of Us Part II
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Jeu avec la meilleure direction artistique :
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Jeu avec la meilleure OST :
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Jeu avec le meilleur sound design :
- The Last of Us Part II
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life : Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
Jeu avec la meilleure performance d’acteur/actrice
- The Last of Us Part II – Ashley Johnson pour Ellie
- The Last of Us Part II – Laura Bailey pour Abby
- Ghost of Tsushima – Daisuke Tsuji pour Jin Sakai
- Hades – Logan Cunningham pour Hades
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Nadji Jeter pour Miles Morales
Meilleur jeu à message positif :
- Tell Me Why
- If Found..
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Through the Darkest of Times
Meilleur jeu indépendant :
- Hades
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Meilleur jeu mobile :
- Among Us
- Call of Duty : Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Cafe Mix
Meilleur jeu en réalité virtuelle ou augmentée :
- Half-Life : Alyx
- Dreams
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Star Wars : Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Jeu avec la meilleure accessibilité :
-
-
- The Last of Us Part II
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- HyperDot
- Watch Dogs Legion
-
Meilleur jeu d’action :
-
-
- Hades
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life : Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Street of Rage 4
-
Meilleur jeu d’action/aventure :
-
-
- The Last of Us Part II
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
-
Meilleur RPG :
-
-
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
-
Meilleur jeu de combat :
-
-
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r]
-
Meilleur jeu familial :
-
-
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
-
Meilleur jeu de stratégie/simulation :
-
-
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperados III
- Gears Tactics
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
-
Meilleur jeu de sport/course :
-
-
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
-
Meilleur jeu multijoueur :
-
-
- Among Us
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
-
Meilleur premier jeu indépendant :
-
-
- Phasmophobia
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Röki
-
Meilleur jeu à communauté :
-
-
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Valorant
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
-
Meilleur jeu e-Sport :
-
-
- League of Legend
- Counter-Strike : Global Offensive
- Valorant
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
-
Meilleur joueur e-Sport :
-
-
- Heo « Showmaker » Su – DAMWON
- Ian « Crimsix » Porter – Dallas Empire
- Kim « Canyon » Geon-bu – DAMWON
- Anthony « Shotzzy » Cuevas-Castro – Dallas Empire
- Matthieu « ZywOo » Herbaut – Vitality
-
Meilleure équipe e-Sport :
-
-
- G2 Esports
- San Francisco Shock
- Dallas Empire
- DAMWON
- Team Secret
-
Meilleure coach e-Sport :
-
-
- Danny « zonic » Sorensen – Astralis
- Dae-hee « Crusty » Park – San Francisco Shock
- Fabian « Grabbz » Lohmann – G2 Esports
- Lee « Zefa » Jae-min – DAMWON
- Raymond « rambo » Lussier – Dallas Empire
-
Meilleur événement e-Sport :
-
-
- Coupe du monde de League of Legend 2020
- Grande finale de l’Overwatch League 2020
- La Ligue de Call of duty 2020
- Finale du Blast Premier Europe du printemps 2020
- Le tournoi IEM Katowice 2020
-
Meilleur commentateur e-Sportif :
-
-
- Eefje « Sjokz » Depoortere
- Alex « Goldenboy » Mendez
- Alex « Machine » Richardson
- James « Dash » Patterson
- Jorien « Sheever » van der Heijden
-
Jeu le plus attendu :
- Elden Ring
- Resident Evil Village
- Horizon II: Forbidden West
- Halo Infinite
- God of War: Ragnarök
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
