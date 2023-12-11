Baldur’s Gate 3 sacré jeu de l’année, devant TOTK et Spider-Man 2

C’est un plébiscite. Les Game Awards ont eu lieu en fin de semaine dernière, et le moins que l’on puisse dire, c’est que Baldur’s Gate 3 en est ressorti grand gagnant, comme escompté ! Le jeu de rôle du studio belge Larian a été sacré jeu de l’année 2023, devant Alan Wake 2, Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros Wonder et Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, tous nommés.

Voici la liste des gagnants catégorie par catégorie :

Jeu de l’année (GOTY)

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3 — VAINQUEUR

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom

Jeu le plus attendu

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth — VAINQUEUR

Hades II

Like a Dragon : Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Meilleure direction de jeu

Alan Wake 2 — VAINQUEUR

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleur jeu d’action

Armored Core VI — VAINQUEUR

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Meilleur jeu d’action/aventure

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi : Survivor

The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom — VAINQUEUR

Meilleur jeu de rôle

Baldur’s Gate 3 — VAINQUEUR

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Meilleur jeu de combat

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6 — VAINQUEUR

Meilleur multijoueur

Baldur’s Gate 3 — VAINQUEUR

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Meilleur jeu en évolution

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077 — VAINQUEUR

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Vote du public

Baldur’s Gate 3 — VAINQUEUR

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Genshin Impact

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleure direction artistique

Alan Wake 2 — VAINQUEUR

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleure musique

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI — VAINQUEUR

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleur design audio

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Hi-Fi RUSH — VAINQUEUR

Meilleure innovation en accessibilité

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport — VAINQUEUR

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Meilleure narration

Alan Wake 2 — VAINQUEUR

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077 : Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Meilleur jeu engagé

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia — VAINQUEUR

Terra Nil

Venba

Meilleur jeu indépendant

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars — VAINQUEUR

Viewfinder

Meilleur jeu pour la famille

Disney Illusion

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder — VAINQUEUR

Meilleur jeu de stratégie

Advance Wars 1+2 : Re-Boot Camp

Cities : Skylines II

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4 — VAINQUEUR

Meilleur jeu de sport/course

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport — VAINQUEUR

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 : Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Meilleur jeu mobile

Final Fantasy VII : Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai : Star Rail — VAINQUEUR

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Meilleur support communautaire

Baldur’s Gate 3 — VAINQUEUR

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

Meilleur premier jeu indépendant

Cocoon — VAINQUEUR

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Meilleur jeu VR/AR

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village VR Mode — VAINQUEUR

Synapse

Créateur de contenu de l’année

Ironmouse — VAINQUEUR

People Make Games

Spreen

Sypherpk

Quackity

Meilleure performance

Ben Starr dans Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan dans Star Wars Jedi : Survivor

Idris Elba dans Cyberpunk 2077 : Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd dans Alan Wake II

Neil Newbon dans Baldur’s Gate 3 — VAINQUEUR

Yuri Lowenthal dans Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Meilleure adaptation

Castlevania : Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us — VAINQUEUR

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Meilleur jeu d’esport

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant — VAINQUEUR

Meilleur joueur d’esport

Lee « Faker » Sang-Hyeok — VAINQUEUR

Mathieu « Zywoo » Herbaut

Max « Demon 1 » Mazanov

Paco « Hydra » Rusiewiez

Park « Ruler » Jae-Hyuk

Phillip « Imperialhal » Dosen

Meilleure équipe d’esport

Evil Geniuses

Fnatic

Gaimin Gladiators

JD Gaming — VAINQUEUR

Team Vitality

Meilleur coach d’esport

Christine « Potter » Chi — VAINQUEUR

Danny « Zonic » Sorensen

Jordan « Gunba » Graham

Remy « XTQZZZ » Quoniam

Yoon « Homme » Sung-Young

Meilleur événement d’esport

League of Legends World Championship 2023 — VAINQUEUR

Blast.TV Paris major 2023

EVO 2023

The international DOTA 2 Championships 2023

Valorant Champions 2023