Baldur’s Gate 3 sacré jeu de l’année, devant TOTK et Spider-Man 2

C’est un plébiscite. Les Game Awards ont eu lieu en fin de semaine dernière, et le moins que l’on puisse dire, c’est que Baldur’s Gate 3 en est ressorti grand gagnant, comme escompté ! Le jeu de rôle du studio belge Larian a été sacré jeu de l’année 2023, devant Alan Wake 2, Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros Wonder et Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, tous nommés.
Voici la liste des gagnants catégorie par catégorie :
Jeu de l’année (GOTY)
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3 — VAINQUEUR
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Jeu le plus attendu
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth — VAINQUEUR
- Hades II
- Like a Dragon : Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Meilleure direction de jeu
- Alan Wake 2 — VAINQUEUR
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Meilleur jeu d’action
- Armored Core VI — VAINQUEUR
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Meilleur jeu d’action/aventure
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi : Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom — VAINQUEUR
Meilleur jeu de rôle
- Baldur’s Gate 3 — VAINQUEUR
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Meilleur jeu de combat
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6 — VAINQUEUR
Meilleur multijoueur
- Baldur’s Gate 3 — VAINQUEUR
- Diablo IV
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Meilleur jeu en évolution
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077 — VAINQUEUR
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Vote du public
- Baldur’s Gate 3 — VAINQUEUR
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Meilleure direction artistique
- Alan Wake 2 — VAINQUEUR
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Meilleure musique
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI — VAINQUEUR
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Meilleur design audio
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Hi-Fi RUSH — VAINQUEUR
Meilleure innovation en accessibilité
- Diablo IV
- Forza Motorsport — VAINQUEUR
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Meilleure narration
- Alan Wake 2 — VAINQUEUR
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077 : Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Meilleur jeu engagé
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia — VAINQUEUR
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Meilleur jeu indépendant
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars — VAINQUEUR
- Viewfinder
Meilleur jeu pour la famille
- Disney Illusion
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder — VAINQUEUR
Meilleur jeu de stratégie
- Advance Wars 1+2 : Re-Boot Camp
- Cities : Skylines II
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pikmin 4 — VAINQUEUR
Meilleur jeu de sport/course
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Forza Motorsport — VAINQUEUR
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 : Turbocharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Meilleur jeu mobile
- Final Fantasy VII : Ever Crisis
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai : Star Rail — VAINQUEUR
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Meilleur support communautaire
- Baldur’s Gate 3 — VAINQUEUR
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man’s Sky
Meilleur premier jeu indépendant
- Cocoon — VAINQUEUR
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Meilleur jeu VR/AR
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Humanity
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode — VAINQUEUR
- Synapse
Créateur de contenu de l’année
- Ironmouse — VAINQUEUR
- People Make Games
- Spreen
- Sypherpk
- Quackity
Meilleure performance
- Ben Starr dans Final Fantasy XVI
- Cameron Monaghan dans Star Wars Jedi : Survivor
- Idris Elba dans Cyberpunk 2077 : Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd dans Alan Wake II
- Neil Newbon dans Baldur’s Gate 3 — VAINQUEUR
- Yuri Lowenthal dans Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Meilleure adaptation
- Castlevania : Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Last of Us — VAINQUEUR
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Twisted Metal
Meilleur jeu d’esport
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
- Valorant — VAINQUEUR
Meilleur joueur d’esport
- Lee « Faker » Sang-Hyeok — VAINQUEUR
- Mathieu « Zywoo » Herbaut
- Max « Demon 1 » Mazanov
- Paco « Hydra » Rusiewiez
- Park « Ruler » Jae-Hyuk
- Phillip « Imperialhal » Dosen
Meilleure équipe d’esport
- Evil Geniuses
- Fnatic
- Gaimin Gladiators
- JD Gaming — VAINQUEUR
- Team Vitality
Meilleur coach d’esport
- Christine « Potter » Chi — VAINQUEUR
- Danny « Zonic » Sorensen
- Jordan « Gunba » Graham
- Remy « XTQZZZ » Quoniam
- Yoon « Homme » Sung-Young
Meilleur événement d’esport
- League of Legends World Championship 2023 — VAINQUEUR
- Blast.TV Paris major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The international DOTA 2 Championships 2023
- Valorant Champions 2023
