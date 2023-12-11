Console par

Baldur’s Gate 3 sacré jeu de l’année, devant TOTK et Spider-Man 2

C’est un plébiscite. Les Game Awards ont eu lieu en fin de semaine dernière, et le moins que l’on puisse dire, c’est que Baldur’s Gate 3 en est ressorti grand gagnant, comme escompté ! Le jeu de rôle du studio belge Larian a été sacré jeu de l’année 2023, devant Alan Wake 2, Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros Wonder et Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, tous nommés.

Baldur's Gate 3 sacré jeu de l'année, devant TOTK et Spider-Man 2

Voici la liste des gagnants catégorie par catégorie :

Jeu de l’année (GOTY)

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 — VAINQUEUR
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom

Jeu le plus attendu

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth — VAINQUEUR
  • Hades II
  • Like a Dragon : Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8

Meilleure direction de jeu

  • Alan Wake 2 — VAINQUEUR
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleur jeu d’action

  • Armored Core VI — VAINQUEUR
  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant 2

Meilleur jeu d’action/aventure

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Star Wars Jedi : Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom — VAINQUEUR

Meilleur jeu de rôle

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 — VAINQUEUR
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Meilleur jeu de combat

  • God of Rock
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6 — VAINQUEUR

Meilleur multijoueur

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 — VAINQUEUR
  • Diablo IV
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Meilleur jeu en évolution

  • Apex Legends
  • Cyberpunk 2077 — VAINQUEUR
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Vote du public

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 — VAINQUEUR
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleure direction artistique

  • Alan Wake 2 — VAINQUEUR
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lies of P
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleure musique

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XVI — VAINQUEUR
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleur design audio

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Dead Space
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Hi-Fi RUSH — VAINQUEUR

Meilleure innovation en accessibilité

  • Diablo IV
  • Forza Motorsport — VAINQUEUR
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6

Meilleure narration

  • Alan Wake 2 — VAINQUEUR
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077 : Phantom Liberty
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Meilleur jeu engagé

  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia — VAINQUEUR
  • Terra Nil
  • Venba

Meilleur jeu indépendant

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Sea of Stars — VAINQUEUR
  • Viewfinder

Meilleur jeu pour la famille

  • Disney Illusion
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder — VAINQUEUR

Meilleur jeu de stratégie

  • Advance Wars 1+2 : Re-Boot Camp
  • Cities : Skylines II
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Pikmin 4 — VAINQUEUR

Meilleur jeu de sport/course

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • F1 23
  • Forza Motorsport — VAINQUEUR
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 : Turbocharged
  • The Crew Motorfest

Meilleur jeu mobile

  • Final Fantasy VII : Ever Crisis
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Honkai : Star Rail — VAINQUEUR
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

Meilleur support communautaire

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 — VAINQUEUR
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • No Man’s Sky

Meilleur premier jeu indépendant

  • Cocoon — VAINQUEUR
  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Meilleur jeu VR/AR

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Humanity
  • Resident Evil Village VR Mode — VAINQUEUR
  • Synapse

Créateur de contenu de l’année

  • Ironmouse — VAINQUEUR
  • People Make Games
  • Spreen
  • Sypherpk
  • Quackity

Meilleure performance

  • Ben Starr dans Final Fantasy XVI
  • Cameron Monaghan dans Star Wars Jedi : Survivor
  • Idris Elba dans Cyberpunk 2077 : Phantom Liberty
  • Melanie Liburd dans Alan Wake II
  • Neil Newbon dans Baldur’s Gate 3 — VAINQUEUR
  • Yuri Lowenthal dans Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Meilleure adaptation

  • Castlevania : Nocturne
  • Gran Turismo
  • The Last of Us — VAINQUEUR
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Twisted Metal

Meilleur jeu d’esport

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Valorant — VAINQUEUR

Meilleur joueur d’esport

  • Lee « Faker » Sang-Hyeok — VAINQUEUR
  • Mathieu « Zywoo » Herbaut
  • Max « Demon 1 » Mazanov
  • Paco « Hydra » Rusiewiez
  • Park « Ruler » Jae-Hyuk
  • Phillip « Imperialhal » Dosen

Meilleure équipe d’esport

  • Evil Geniuses
  • Fnatic
  • Gaimin Gladiators
  • JD Gaming — VAINQUEUR
  • Team Vitality

Meilleur coach d’esport

  • Christine « Potter » Chi — VAINQUEUR
  • Danny « Zonic » Sorensen
  • Jordan « Gunba » Graham
  • Remy « XTQZZZ » Quoniam
  • Yoon « Homme » Sung-Young

Meilleur événement d’esport

  • League of Legends World Championship 2023 — VAINQUEUR
  • Blast.TV Paris major 2023
  • EVO 2023
  • The international DOTA 2 Championships 2023
  • Valorant Champions 2023
4/5 - (1 vote)

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Suivez-nous
Rechercher
﻿